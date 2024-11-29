Indian Coast Guard kickstarts search, rescue exercise SAREX 11 in Kochi

The Indian Coast Guard commenced the search and rescue exercise SAREX 11, off Kochi Coast, on Friday.

"Indian Coast Guard has commenced the 11th edition of National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise SAREX-24 off Kochi today. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had yesterday inaugurated the event and interacted with foreign delegates. The exercise is being reviewed by DG S Paramesh, PTM, TM, DGICG," the Indian Coast Guard posted on X.

The event was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General S Paramesh, who is also the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Rajesh Kumar Singh lauded the role played by ICG in providing SAR services in the Indian Search and Rescue Region and helping the fishing community at sea.

He also assured all assistance from the government towards strengthening ICG.

The 11th edition of the Indian Coast Guard's National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise and Workshop (SAREX-24) is being conducted under the aegis of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board in Kochi, Kerala, from November 28-29, 2024.

The theme is 'Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities through Regional Collaboration'. It signifies ICG's commitment to provide succor during large-scale contingencies regardless of location, nationality or circumstances in the Indian Search and Rescue Region and beyond.

The first day of the event featured various programmes, including tabletop exercise, workshops, and seminars involving the participation of senior officials from government agencies.

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the second day, the sea exercise involving two large-scale contingencies will be carried out off the Kochi coast with the participation of ships and aircraft of the ICG, Navy, and Indian Air Force, passenger vessels and tugs from the Cochin Port Authority and boats from the Customs.