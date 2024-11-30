Cyclone Fengal landfall today: Red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday afternoon, with authorities issuing a red alert for several southern states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka. As the cyclone intensifies, it is predicted to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and potential flooding to these regions over the weekend.

Cyclone Fengal’s predicted path and impact

The cyclone is currently located 300-350 km off the coast of Tamil Nadu, according to IMD Cyclonic Division head Ananda Das. The storm is forecast to move west-northwestward, with the landfall expected near Puducherry, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, around Saturday afternoon. Wind speeds during landfall are expected to reach 70-80 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h, as the storm intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Das, speaking to news agency ANI, said on Friday that coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh would experience the heaviest rainfall, with interior Tamil Nadu also facing intense showers on November 30.

“Slight rainfall has started, but it is still 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu. The landfall will occur tomorrow evening. During landfall, wind speeds will be 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h. Coastal areas in north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall,” Das had said yesterday.

As the storm progresses, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and interior Karnataka until December 1, with red alerts issued for these areas. The IMD has warned residents to remain cautious due to the storm’s potential for widespread disruption.

Key updates on Cyclone Fengal’s impact

School closures

Schools and colleges in Kanchipuram District (Tamil Nadu) have been closed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall warnings issued by the IMD. The district administration announced that educational institutions, including private schools, will remain closed.

Flight disruptions

IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory, warning passengers about delayed or canceled flights to and from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, and other affected airports in Tamil Nadu. Flights to Tirupati and Visakhapatnam are also being impacted by adverse weather conditions.

Cyclone warnings for Andhra Pradesh

KVS Srinivas, director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, told The Hindustan Times that districts like Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor will experience extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The cyclone is predicted to intensify further and move northwestward, crossing the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast within six hours. Cyclone alerts have been issued for nearby districts.

Wind and rain forecast

According to S Balachandran, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, wind speeds on Friday reached 50-60 km/h, with gusts up to 70 km/h. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to hit the region between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Saturday. Other areas will experience scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Preparations and precautions

- National Disaster Response Force (NDRF): In anticipation of severe conditions, NDRF teams and state disaster management teams have been deployed to affected districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengalpet, and Chennai. Essential disaster response equipment like boats, generators, and motor pumps have been pre-positioned in vulnerable areas.

- Emergency contacts: The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has issued toll-free numbers for distress calls: 112 and 1077, along with a WhatsApp helpline at 9488981070 for immediate assistance.

- Fishing advisory: The Puducherry fisheries department has warned fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea as the cyclone approaches. They have also been instructed to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to avoid damage from rough seas and strong winds.

Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on high alert

Puducherry has also been placed on high alert, with all schools and colleges in the region closed on Saturday due to the impending cyclone. Authorities in the region have taken steps to ensure preparedness, with District Collector A Kulothungan reviewing the situation with officials from local administration, police, and public works departments. The primary focus is to ensure effective disaster management as the region braces for Cyclone Fengal.