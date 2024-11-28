Cyclonic storm to cause rainfall over districts of coastal Andhra, TN

Business Standard
Centered approximately 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to impact the region's weather conditions

Storm

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

The deep depression brewing over Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved north-northwestwards in the past few hours and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm, causing rainfall over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said an official on Thursday.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, prompting alerts across Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Centered approximately 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to impact the region's weather conditions significantly in the coming days.

Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days, with weather officials urging residents to remain vigilant.

 

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions.

Speaking to ANI, S Kumar, Duty Officer, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, said, "The deep depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards during the past few hours and lay centred at 8.5 degrees north latitude and 82. 3 degrees east longitude."

"It lies at about 550km south-southeast of Chennai, 370 km southeast of Karaikal, and 470 km southeast of Puducherry. During the next 12 hours, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm," said the IMD official.

"During the next two days, it is likely to skirt Sri Lanka's coast and reach the coast of Tamil Nadu. Rainfall is expected in the next few days over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Sharing the weather development the India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted on X, "Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours at 2330 hours IST near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee."

"It is expected to move nearly north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30 as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

