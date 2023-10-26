Cyclone Hamoon weakened, now lies as depression over south of Mizoram: IMD

Severe cyclone 'Hamoon' has weakened and is now laid as a depression over the south of Mizoram, a senior scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar informed on Wednesday.

Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar, said, "Cyclone Hamoon has weakened significantly and now lies as a depression over the south of Mizoram. This very severe cyclone storm packed winds gusting at between 130 and 145 Kmph while it is inside the Bay of Bengal. However, by the time it made landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm and windspeeds of between 75 kmph and 85 kmph gusting upto 95 kmph."

He informed further that light to moderate rainfall activity had been witnessed over Odisha and the highest quatum of rainfall recorded was 52 mm over Paradeep.

"There is no significant damage over the eastern coast of India. Some parts of Northeast India, particularly Tripura and Mizoram, are going to witness rainfall activity because of the system. There is a depression lying over Mizoram, which is likely to further weaken into a well marked low pressure area," he added.

On Tuesday a 'storm warning cage number 2' was mounted at Pamban Port in Rameswaram to warn fishermen about Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Hamoon' over the Bay of Bengal, port officials said.

The state administration had on Monday put all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) on alert in view of the formation of cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' in the Bay of Bengal.