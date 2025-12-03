Cyclone Montha: Andhra ministers meet Amit Shah, seek ₹902 cr relief

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Andhra Pradesh ministers Nara Lokesh and V Anitha on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, seeking immediate central assistance to help the state recover from the devastation caused by Cyclone Montha.

The two Andhra Pradesh ministers also called on Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and briefed him on the agricultural damage due to the cyclone in the state.

The state government led by the TDP, a key NDA ally, has pegged the total damage at Rs 6,362 crore and sought about Rs 902 crore as immediate relief from the Centre.

In their meeting with Shah, the ministers submitted a comprehensive damage assessment report detailing the cyclone's impact across 3,109 villages in 443 mandals spanning 24 districts, the state government said in a statement.

Cyclone Montha, which made landfall near Kakinada on October 28, brought winds of 100 kmph and torrential rainfall, affecting nearly 9.53 lakh people, it said. The damage assessment reveals significant losses across multiple sectors: roads and infrastructure (Rs 4,324 crore), permanent structures (Rs 1,302 crore), water resources and irrigation projects (Rs 369 crore), agriculture and allied sectors (Rs 271 crore), public assets (Rs 48 crore), power sector (Rs 41 crore), and housing (Rs 7 crore). Of this, approximately Rs 902 crore qualifies for immediate relief under National Disaster Response Fund guidelines, the statement said. Lokesh, the state education and IT minister, briefed Shah on the state government's swift response, which included evacuating 1.92 lakh people to 2,471 relief camps where food, drinking water, milk and other essentials were provided.

Each affected family received immediate relief of Rs 3,000, and the government released an emergency fund of Rs 60 crore, the statement said. In a separate meeting with Chouhan, the ministers outlined the cyclone's severe impact on agriculture. The continuous rainfall and prolonged waterlogging damaged approximately 1.61 lakh hectares of agricultural land, affecting 3.27 lakh farmers and destroying an estimated 4.36 lakh metric tonnes of crops including paddy, maize, cotton, groundnut, red gram and various millets, the statement said. The horticulture sector suffered heavy losses, with around 6,250 hectares, ?over 33 per cent of the horticulture area, ?under banana, papaya, coconut, turmeric, chillies, vegetables and flowers severely damaged. Support structures in plantations collapsed, creating long-term livelihood challenges for farmers.