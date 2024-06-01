Cyclone Remal: Flood in Assam claims 8 lives, PM announces ex-gratia

The floods in Assam in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal have so far claimed eight lives as six people including two children died in the last 24 hours.

The flood situation in Assam is still grim as nearly 350,000 people, including over 78,000 children from 11 districts, have been affected by the deluge.

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people including two children, died after drowning in flood waters in the state in the last 24 hours.

The ASDMA flood report stated that three persons, including a child, died in the Cachar district, two persons including a child died in the Hailakandi district and one died in the Karbi Anglong West district.

Nearly 120,000 people were affected in the Cachar district while 78,756 people were affected in the Nagaon district, 77,030 people in the Hojai district, 52684 people in the Karimganj district, 101,65 people in Hailakandi district.

A total of 560 villages under 25 revenue circles of Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West and Dima Hasao districts are still submerged under water.

The water levels of several rivers including Kopili, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara are flowing above the danger level mark following torrential rain.

The flood waters have submerged 4,931 hectares of crop area in the flood-hit districts.

The administration has set up 187 relief camps and distribution centres where 68,600 people are taking shelter.

On the other hand, many flood-affected people have taken shelter in higher lands, safer places. A total of 1,023,063 domestic animals were also affected in the deluge.

The NDRF, SDRF, Police, Fire and Emergency Services (F & ES) and local administration are engaged in rescue operations in many flood-hit areas and on Friday the teams rescued 615 people.

In the last 24 hours, flood waters damaged 11 roads, several health centres, culverts, anganwadi centres, school buildings, irrigation canals, and breached three embankments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

The Prime Minister has also announced that those injured in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal would be given Rs 50,000 each.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'.