Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea at 1,850 km southwest of Karachi

A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea at 1850 km southwest of Karachi, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and lies at a distance of 1850 km southwest of Karachi, Pakistan. According to a report, the cyclone will be called 'Tej', as per a formula followed for naming cyclones in the region.

The cyclonic storm is expected to further intensify due to favourable environmental conditions into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move toward the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen.

The storm is presently at a distance of 960 km in southeast Oman and is expected to further intensity by this evening, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The system was earlier located at a distance of about 1810 km southwest of Karachi and 1750 km south of Gwadar.

The PMD said that none of Pakistan's coastal area is likely to be impacted by the system.

This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year.

Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted route and intensity, as seen in the case of earlier Cyclone Biparjoy which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India, as per ARY News.

As per reports, weather models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast.

However, a model suggests a re-curvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, steering the system towards Sindh and the Gujarat coast, a report said.