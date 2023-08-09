LIVE: Tripura CM claims Rohingyas using state as passage to enter elsewhere

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed that the Rohingyas were using Tripura as a corridor to reach other states."We had a detailed discussion on why and how Rohingyas are entering Tripura. During my visit to Unakoti district, I observed that the barbed wire fencing (on the Bangladesh border) has been destroyed due to river erosion caused by floods. I also spoke to the villagers about it."
Russian air defence system has shot down two combat drones headed for the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said and added that no injuries have been informed, TASS News Agency reported.
Russia shot down two combat drones headed for capital: Moscow mayor
Sobyanin, on his Telegram channel, said, "Two combat drones have attempted to fly to the city. Both were shot down by air defence systems, one in the Domodedovo area, and another one in the vicinity of Minskoye Highway. No injuries have been reported."
9:15 AM Aug 23
77th I-Day to be celebrated by saluting soil and worshipping heroes: UP CM
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Tuesday said the 77th anniversary of the country's independence will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh by saluting the soil and worshipping the heroes ('Mitti ko naman,veeron ka vandan').
According to an official statement, the independence day celebrations in the state will kick off on Wednesday and will continue till August 15. The state government is planning to organise many events in villages, cities and the state capital, Lucknow.
9:14 AM Aug 23
Tripura CM claims Rohingyas using state as corridor for passage elsewhere
Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on 'Law and Order' with the top officials of the police department, directing them to make the state 'mafia-free'.
The CM claimed that the Rohingyas were using Tripura as a corridor to reach other states."We had a detailed discussion on why and how Rohingyas are entering Tripura. During my visit to Unakoti district, I observed that the barbed wire fencing (on the Bangladesh border) has been destroyed due to river erosion caused by floods. I also spoke to the villagers about it."