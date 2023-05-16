Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli to bridge gap in liquid waste management: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu administration to ensure that the gap in liquid waste management, in terms of connectivity to the existing sewage treatment plants, is bridged within four months.

The tribunal asked the UT to connect sewage from the urban areas to the existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) besides ensuring the completion of the work for reclaiming legacy waste sites.

The NGT was hearing a application of the union territory regarding the management of solid and liquid waste. The green panel is monitoring compliance with Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other environmental issues by states and union territories.

A bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel noted the data presented by the advisor to the union territory's administrator and said there is no gap in solid waste processing, while there is a 17.24 million litres per day (MLD) gap regarding sewage management in terms of connectivity to the existing STPs.

"Advisor to administrator submits that the said gap is being addressed and necessary steps will be completed expeditiously within four months. We take the statement on record," the bench, also comprising judicial members Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad said.

"... Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu may ensure completion of remaining work of reclamation/biomining of legacy waste sites, not in use, in four months and sewage from urban areas to the extent of 17.24 MLD be also connected to existing STPs in four months," the bench said.

It also directed optimal utilisation of waste processing and said STPs facilities be provided throughout the union territory.

The bench noted that the proposal of the union territory regarding solid waste management included the formation of chains or linkages, routing refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and other reusable items to the authorised end users and using the land reclaimed from legacy waste sites for setting up of waste processing facilities and developing green belt.

"With regard to sewage, it is stated that there is a problem with connectivity at certain locations. We suggest that the state may consider processing sewage by cost-effective methods with the least expenses wherever viable," the bench said.

It suggested using decentralized or modular treatment plants, imposing the condition of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) on industries and group housing societies, modifying the consent conditions of industries, asking the resorts or hotels to have their own sewage treatment facilities, reusing treated sewage for gardening and other non-contact purposes and utilising conventional cost-effective treatment systems for the sewage generated in households.

"Restoration measures with respect to sewage management need to include identification of sites for setting up of sewage treatment and utilization systems, upgrading systems or operations of existing sewage treatment facilities to ensure utilization of their full capacities, ensuring compliance of standards, including those of faecal coliform and setting up of proper faecal sewage and sludge management in rural areas," the tribunal said.