Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Daniel Barenboim, Awwad conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2023

Daniel Barenboim, Awwad conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2023

Daniel Barenboim is an Argentine-born distinguished classical pianist and conductor, known for his relentless endeavour in using music to foster harmony in West Asia

Daniel Barenboim, Ali Abu Awwad
The award was presented virtually on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on Tuesday. | Photo: Wikicommons (Raimond Spekking)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023 was on Tuesday conferred on Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad, who have dedicated their lives to promoting amity among Israeli and Palestinian people through non-violent tools of music, dialogue and peoples' participation.

The awardees were selected by a distinguished jury headed by former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur.

The award was presented virtually on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on Tuesday.

The ceremony, conducted virtually, was attended by Chairperson of Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust Sonia Gandhi, former Vice President of India M Hamid Ansari, current head of the jury and former NSA Shivshankar Menon, Justice T S Thakur, Mariam C. Said, who accepted the award on behalf of Daniel Barenboim, and others.

Daniel Barenboim is an Argentine-born distinguished classical pianist and conductor, renowned for performing with and directing some of the leading orchestras in the world.

Apart from his musical achievements, he is also known for his relentless endeavour in using music to foster harmony in West Asia.

More From This Section

Updates: BJP accuses Congress-led MVA of shady transactions day before polling in Maharashtra

State can't claim adverse possession over citizens' private property: SC

Better pricing for farm produce on election agenda for Maharashtra farmers

Govt should boost soil nutrients to maintain yields, say scientists

The unwanted crown: 39 of world's 100 most polluted cities are from India

Ali Abu Awwad is an eminent Palestinian peace activist who has been working tirelessly with the people of Palestine and Israel for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Shivshankar Menon gave the welcome address and Hamid Ansari conferred the award.

In his acceptance speech, Ali Abu Awwad said that he learnt about the power of non-violence when he was in prison. He added that he has read a lot about Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and they inspire him.

He also stated that he learnt through them that what makes us human is our ability to recognise each other and protect each other.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under assault now: Ramesh

On its 49th anniversary, revisiting Emergency and its aftermath in India

Sensex to GDP: How India looked when a party won 400 seats the last time

India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025, 'address remaining issues'

Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' lifts Walmart's International Q3 sales number

Topics :Indira GandhiSonia GandhiMahatma GandhiIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story