Datanomics: Baramati crash turns focus on safety of non-scheduled flights

On January 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash involving a non-scheduled chartered plane, Learjet 45XR, once again brought aviation safety concerns under the spotlight. Between 2015 and 2024, around 37 accidents were reported in the non-scheduled aviation sector. The nodal agency, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has investigated six chartered plane incidents in the past, all of which occurred during the landing phase.
During the 2015-24 period, an average of 3-4 non-scheduled aviation occurrences were reported each year. The ratio of occurrences per non-scheduled aircraft remained in the range of 0.01-0.03 during this period.