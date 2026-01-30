Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Datanomics: Baramati crash turns focus on safety of non-scheduled flights

Datanomics: Baramati crash turns focus on safety of non-scheduled flights

The crash of Ajit Pawar's chartered Learjet revives concerns over non-scheduled aviation safety, with data showing recurring landing-phase accidents and runway excursions in India

plane crash, ajit pawar, baramati
premium
A Learjet 45XR faced visibility issues in 2023, one of the causes reportedly being probed into the crash that led to the death of Pawar
Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On January 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash involving a non-scheduled chartered plane, Learjet 45XR, once again brought aviation safety concerns under the spotlight. Between 2015 and 2024, around 37 accidents were reported in the non-scheduled aviation sector. The nodal agency, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has investigated six charter­ed plane incidents in the past, all of which occurred during the landing phase.
 
Safety concerns
 
During the 2015-24 period, an average of 3-4 non-scheduled aviation occurrences were reported each year. The ratio of occurrences per non-scheduled aircraft remained in the range of 0.01-0.03 during this period. 
 
Runway hazards
 
Between 2014 and 2023, several events were recorded in non-scheduled aviation accidents. Among these, runway excursions were about 40 per cent of the cases.
 
 
Visibility issues
 
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has probed six incidents. Common models include Learjet, King Air, and Pilatus. A Learjet 45XR faced visibility issues in 2023, one of the causes reportedly being probed into the crash that led to the death of Pawar. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Skymet says El Nino might strengthen in middle of Indian monsoon this year

Menstrual health integral part of right to life and dignity, says SC

PM Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president on deepening bilateral ties

Menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right under Article 21, rules SC

Rahul Gandhi a sincere leader, 'strong voice' against communalism: Tharoor

Topics :ajit pawarplane crashMaharashtra News

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story