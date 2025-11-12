Datanomics: Deadly blasts that shook India over the past 25 years

The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least 13 people, rekindled horrible memories of 2011 blasts that shook parts of the national capital, and had left at least 27 dead. But that’s not all. Over the past 25 years, India has seen 6,289 such incidents. From 2008 till November 10, 2025, at least 163 people were killed in 14 major terror bomb blast-related cases in India. Dip in explosions by terrorists

Manipur, Assam lead in terror-linked blasts Manipur reported the highest number of terrorist explosions in India at 1,027 in the past 25 years, followed by Assam with 696 incidents. Between 2000 and 2025, terrorist explosions have dropped 74 per cent. The highest number was in 2005, with 420 incidents.