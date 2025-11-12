Home / India News / Datanomics: Deadly blasts that shook India over the past 25 years

Datanomics: Deadly blasts that shook India over the past 25 years

India has witnessed 6,289 terror explosions in 25 years - a 74% decline since 2000 - with Manipur reporting the most and Delhi recording 25 incidents, latest data show

From 2008 till November 10, 2025, at least 163 people were killed in 14 major terror bomb blast-related cases in India.
Sneha SasikumarJayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least 13 people, rekindled horrible memories of 2011 blasts that shook parts of the national capital, and had left at least 27 dead. But that’s not all. Over the past 25 years, India has seen 6,289 such incidents. From 2008 till November 10, 2025, at least 163 people were killed in 14 major terror bomb blast-related cases in India.  Dip in explosions by terrorists 
Between 2000 and 2025, terrorist explosions have dropped 74 per cent. The highest number was in 2005, with 420 incidents. 
  Manipur, Assam lead in terror-linked blasts  Manipur reported the highest number of terrorist explosions in India at 1,027 in the past 25 years, followed by Assam with 696 incidents. 
  No judicial panel probe in major bomb blast cases
 
In the 14 major incidents of terror blasts since 2008, major inquiries have been conducted by police and other investigative agencies. 
 
 

Topics :Delhi blastRed Fortterror attacks

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

