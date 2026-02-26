Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Datanomics: India's AI patent record lags far behind global leaders

Datanomics: India's AI patent record lags far behind global leaders

China and the United States accounted for the largest share of AI patents granted worldwide from 2017 and 2024, while India's share is negligible

Artificial intelligence
premium
China leads with 64.7 per cent of AI patents granted globally, while the United States (US) is a distant second with an 18.3 per cent share.
Jayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:12 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 over Galgotias University showcasing a Chinese robotic dog as its own has sharpened scrutiny over AI patents granted to India, which are significantly fewer than other countries. From 2017 to 2024, as many as 496,766 patents were granted globally, of which and India accounted for 2,113.   
India’s share in global AI patents declining   
The number of AI patents granted in India declined to 397 in 2024, after hitting a high of 455 in 2023. From 2017 to 2024, India’s share of global AI patents fell to 0.33 per cent from 0.44 per cent, highlighting a relative decline in its contribution compared to worldwide trends. 
 
China leads in share of AI patents 
China leads with 64.7 per cent of AI patents granted globally, while the United States (US) is a distant second with an 18.3 per cent share. India's share is negligible — the country has only a 0.4 per cent share in the patent grants.  
 
China’s upward march in IP; peers see slide  
From 2017 to 2025, the world’s top five economies saw declines in their IP rights scores, except China. Its score rose from 5.61 to 6.45, while the US saw a drop from 8.72 to 8.01. India’s score stayed nearly flat. India’s ranking in the Intellectual Property Rights Index is also nothing to write home about.  
 
India’s IP performance  

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to soon launch grade-based driving licence system, says Gadkari

Flex moves Supreme Court to overturn tribunal ruling in Xiaomi tax case

ED files for prosecution sanction against P Chidambaram in 2 PMLA cases

SC asks Centre, states to respond on PIL over fake complaints

Railways to fund 50% of tech development as new Rail Tech portal launches

Topics :India AI Impact SummitPatents

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story