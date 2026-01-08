Home / India News / Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrests

Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrests

UAPA sees thousands of arrests but few convictions, with nearly 90% of cases pending, raising concerns over prolonged detention and due process

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment
premium
The share of UAPA cases pending for over three years rose from 24 per cent in 2017 to 51 per cent in 2023. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Jayant PankajSneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On January 5, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the Delhi riots case. Though multiple provisions were invoked against them, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) remains the central statute. Between 2017 and 2023, 6,574 UAPA cases saw 13,415 arrests, with only 3 per cent of convictions and 6 per cent acquittals. About 90 per cent of cases remain pending.
 
Rise in arrests
 
In 2017, about 1,554 people were arrested. This number rose to 2,914 in 2023. However, the conviction rate remained low, in the range of 1.7-6.1 per cent. 
 
Half of UAPA probes pending for over 3 yrs
 
The share of UAPA cases pending for over three years rose from 24 per cent in 2017 to 51 per cent in 2023. 
 
Most national security cases under PMLA, UAPA
 
Among the six stringent national security laws, most cases were registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the UAPA. 
 
Conspiracy most invoked offence
 
UAPA Sections invoked by NIA between 2014 and 2022 
     

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka to host India's first commercial quantum computer: Priyank Kharge

Premium

After Census notification, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh chalk out plans

Judiciary can't order GST cuts on air purifiers, Centre tells Delhi HC

Madhav Gadgil: Ecologist who played key role in Western Ghats' conservation

US court orders Zoho's Sridhar Vembu to post $1.7 bn bond in divorce case

Topics :Umar KhalidSupreme CourtMoney laundering PMLA

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story