Datanomics: Residential buildings face highest risk of structural collapse

Nationwide, 65,008 cases of structural collapse, resulting in 75,812 fatalities, were recorded between 1995 and 2024. Data shows a fluctuating but consistently high number of such incidents over the decades. From 1995-2004, there were 21,252 cases. This number rose to 26,570 between 2005 and 2014, before declining to 17,186 during 2015-2024. The breakdown of collapses from 2015 to 2024 reveals that the majority, about 64 per cent, involved dwelling houses or residential buildings. Official or commercial buildings accounted for 3 per cent of cases, while dam collapse made up just 0.5 per cent. These figures highlight that residential structures remain the most vulnerable category of collapse.