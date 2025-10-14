Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

A second Haryana policeman has died by suicide, the second in as many weeks, but his death has now thrown up questions about the first one following the discovery of a video and a three-page note, according to an NDTV report. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, posted in Rohtak’s cyber cell, shot himself with his service revolver in a field on Tuesday. In his suicide note, he said he was “sacrificing [his] life for the truth” while levelling serious allegations of corruption against Additional director general of police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar, why died by his own hand last week, alleging departmental harassment.

Sandeep Kumar claimed that the late IPS officer was a “corrupt cop” who died by suicide fearing exposure of his alleged misconduct. He also accused his senior officer of “hijacking the system” by using caste discrimination to divert attention from the corruption charges against him. According to the note, Y Puran Kumar was transferred after complaints of corruption surfaced. Sandeep Kumar claimed in his note he had caught the IPS officer’s departmental gunman accepting a ₹2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor who had earlier approached Y Puran Kumar following threats from a gangster. When the bribery came to light, the IPS officer allegedly portrayed the issue as caste-based before taking his own life.

In a video recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar alleged that after Y Puran Kumar took charge of the Rohtak range, he began replacing “honest police officers with corrupt ones". He further claimed that “files were blocked, petitioners were called and mentally harassed for money", and that “women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers". “Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him,” Sandeep Kumar alleged in the video, demanding a probe into the IPS officer’s assets. “This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt,” he said.