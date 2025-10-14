Home / India News / Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

Sandeep Kumar claimed that the late IPS officer, who also died by suicide last week, was a "corrupt cop" who took his own life fearing exposure of his alleged misconduct

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police
Representative Picture
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A second Haryana policeman has died by suicide, the second in as many weeks, but his death has now thrown up questions about the first one following the discovery of a video and a three-page note, according to an NDTV report.
 
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, posted in Rohtak’s cyber cell, shot himself with his service revolver in a field on Tuesday. In his suicide note, he said he was “sacrificing [his] life for the truth” while levelling serious allegations of corruption against Additional director general of police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar, why died by his own hand last week, alleging departmental harassment.
 
Sandeep Kumar claimed that the late IPS officer was a “corrupt cop” who died by suicide fearing exposure of his alleged misconduct. He also accused his senior officer of “hijacking the system” by using caste discrimination to divert attention from the corruption charges against him.
 
According to the note, Y Puran Kumar was transferred after complaints of corruption surfaced. Sandeep Kumar claimed in his note he had caught the IPS officer’s departmental gunman accepting a ₹2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor who had earlier approached Y Puran Kumar following threats from a gangster. When the bribery came to light, the IPS officer allegedly portrayed the issue as caste-based before taking his own life.
 
In a video recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar alleged that after Y Puran Kumar took charge of the Rohtak range, he began replacing “honest police officers with corrupt ones". He further claimed that “files were blocked, petitioners were called and mentally harassed for money", and that “women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers".
 
“Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him,” Sandeep Kumar alleged in the video, demanding a probe into the IPS officer’s assets. “This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt,” he said.
 
“I am sacrificing my life for this truth. I am proud that I stand with honesty. This is important to awaken the country,” he added, noting that his family had participated in India’s freedom struggle.
 
Sandeep Kumar also praised Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia, who was among the 10 officers named by Y Puran Kumar in his own suicide note. Bijarnia has since been transferred following Puran Kumar's allegations, and his widow Amneet P Kumar filed case of abetment to suicide. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Police bust China-linked ₹50 lakh investment fraud, 1 arrested

Delhi govt rolls out ₹10 crore loans without collateral for entrepreneurs

HC directs ₹6 lakh compensation for deaths due to potholes, unsafe roads

LIVE news: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

Topics :HaryanaPoliceIPS officers

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story