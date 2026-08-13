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Home / India News / Datanomics: With 21% ad violations, influencers under FSSAI radar

Datanomics: With 21% ad violations, influencers under FSSAI radar

FSSAI has asked food influencers to carefully vet brand endorsements as ASCI data showed a sharp rise in non-compliant ads and modifications required.

food, influencer
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Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on August 11 cautioned food influencers to vet endorsements carefully amid mounting advertising violation cases in India. According to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), ads that were non-compliant or required modifications jumped from 93 per cent in 2021-22 to 98 per cent in 2025-26 even as the sample size rose. During the period, ASCI processed 37,532 cases of ad violations, of which 21.12 per cent involved influencer violations. Influencers recorded the most violations in illegal betting, personal care, and consumer durables. Meanwhile, high-profile celebrity influencers most frequently failed to provide mandatory disclosures across fashion, telecom, and personal care promotions. Meta led among digital platforms that saw most ads violating norms. 
 
 
 
           
   

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Topics :FSSAIfood

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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