Delhi Master Plan draft may reshape property values via FAR, TOD changes

The new TOD policy will promote planned, high-density and mixed-use developments within 500 metres on either side of the metro corridor and within a 500-metre radius around RRTS and railway stations.

The earlier policy allowed maximum FAR only on plots of at least 4 hectares (40,000 square metres) located on a 30-metre road. Under the new rules, however, plots as small as 2,000 square metres can be developed under the TOD provision if they are next to an 18-metre road, with a maximum permissible FAR of 5.