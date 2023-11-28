Home / India News / Day after violence, Section 144 clamped near ESL plant in Jharkhand

Day after violence, Section 144 clamped near ESL plant in Jharkhand

Around 12 people including some policemen were injured in the clash that took place outside the main gate of ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta Group company, in Jharkhand's Siyaljori

Press Trust of India Bokaro (Jharkhand)
Prohibitory orders (Photo: BJP Jharkhand)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bokaro administration has imposed prohibitory orders in a 5km radius of the place where a clash between villagers and cops took place on Monday, an official said.

Around 12 people including some policemen were injured in the clash that took place outside the main gate of ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta Group company, in Jharkhand's Siyaljori, around 140km from Ranchi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The clash took place after the villagers, who were staging a dharna outside the company's gate demanding jobs for unemployed youths of the area, allegedly tried to enter the premises of the company when they were stopped by the firm's security men.

Later, when police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control, villagers pelted stones at them in which several cops were injured. A number of villagers also sustained injuries when police used mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

On Tuesday, former Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee launched an indefinite agitation in the area with the support of villagers to press for their demand.

Chas sub-divisional officer (SDO) Dilip Kumar Singh Sekhawat said security forces have been deployed in the plant area.

"As a precautionary measure, Section 144 CrPC was imposed in a 5km radius of the plant gate on Tuesday evening," he said.

According to a company official, the plant's production dipped by 70 per cent on Tuesday.

Also Read

Noida Police invokes Section 144; no namaz, puja at public places, roads

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Section 302 is not murder and Section 420 not cheating: Proposed Code

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Sec 144 imposed after mob set police station on fire in Odisha's Kandhamal

'Toughen up', not 'man up': Govt releases gender-neutral language guide

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: How workers were rescued after 17 days

Mumbai cops seek withdrawal of 'fake' TRP case involving Arnab Goswami

India, International Energy Agency hold meet to discuss cooperation

Punjab farmers end protest, warn of 'bigger agitation' if promises not met

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jharkhand

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story