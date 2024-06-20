Day is not far when people of JK will elect its own local govt: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun and the day is not far when the people of the Union territory will elect its own government and also get its statehood back.

In his first visit to the valley after becoming the prime minister for the third time, Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar.

Taking note of the recent terror incidents in Jammu region, he gave a stern warning to those who carried out the attacks saying they will be given a befitting reply.

He complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the record turnout in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and breaking the record of 35 years and said the day is not far when "you will elect your own representative through your vote".

"You deserve to be felicitated for it ... now time has come that people of Jammu and Kashmir elect its own government through your votes. For that, preparations are being made for holding assembly elections," he said.

Modi said the statehood of the Jammu and Kashmir will also be restored.

He also praised the youths of Jammu and Kashmir for the high turnout in the Lok Sabha polls and said they have ensured victory of democracy.

Modi said the wall of the Article 370, which was scrapped in August 2019, collapsed and fruits of Indian Constitution ensured in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The prime minister said today the forces inimical to peace and development are making last ditch efforts to stop the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Centre has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The home minister held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said the new generation in Jammu and Kashmir will live in permanent peace.

"We will strengthen the path chosen by the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Modi assured the people that permanent peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the change for betterment in Jammu and Kashmir has been the hardwork of the NDA government in last 10 years.

"I am making efforts to bridge the distances between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring connection of hearts," he said.

"Today we are finding new ways to change the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the Constitution of India has been implemented in true sense," he said.

Modi lashed out at earlier governments saying those "who did not do it (implementation of Constitution of India), were guilty before the youth and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir who were being discriminated against."



He said the discourse around Kashmir has changed due to the efforts of his government over the past 10 years.

"For the first time, our daughters in Jammu and Kashmir have got their due rights, the West Pakistan refugees and Valmiki samaj have been able to vote in local body polls," he said.

Referring to the G20 meeting held here last year, Modi said now people talk about record tourist arrivals which have provided livelihood opportunities to locals and improved the local economy.

"The international Yoga Day which will be held here tomorrow will be another tourist attraction," he said.

Modi said while money was being granted to Jammu and Kashmir by earlier governments as well, his government has ensured accountability. "Today, every penny is being used for your development," he said.

Referring to the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said by electing a government for the third consecutive term after a gap of 60 years, India has given a big message to the whole world.

"Our government shows its performance by following expectations of people and which brought results," he said.

The prime minister said India saw several unstable governments in last century and there were five general elections in 10 years.

"The mandate received in this Lok Sabha elections has a huge message of stability," he said.

Modi also launched agricultural and allied sectors projects worth Rs 1,800 crore to be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also distributed appointment letters to more than 2000 people for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event, 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K', held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers, an official statement said.

On the occasion, Modi inspected stalls and interacted with the young achievers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Those projects which were inaugurated include several several projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc.

Additionally, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, development of industrial estates and construction of six government degree colleges.