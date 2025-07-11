DDA clears reforms to boost commercial real estate, housing in Delhi

In a move aimed at revitalising Delhi's commercial real estate sector, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved sweeping reforms to make the city more attractive for investment and large-scale development, a statement said on Friday.

In a DDA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the agency has drastically reduced amalgamation charges for commercial properties, from the existing 10 per cent of the circle rate to just 1 percent.

"High amalgamation costs were among the biggest deterrents for developers in Delhi. This decision is expected to trigger a new wave of commercial development in the capital," DDA's statement said.

The move is exploiting underutilised commercial plots, making them financially viable for developers to consolidate land and undertake large-scale projects, the statement added. In another decision, the authority has lowered the multiplication factor for the auction of commercial properties from twice the circle rate to 1.5 times the circle rate. "This change aims to align DDA's property valuation more closely with market realities and make Delhi more competitive within the National Capital Region (NCR). For years, developers have pointed to the stark difference in regulatory costs between Delhi and its neighbouring cities as a key reason for shifting projects," DDA added.