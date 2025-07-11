Home / India News / 3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi originating in Jhajjar, Haryana

3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi originating in Jhajjar, Haryana

Tremors were also felt a day earlier, when an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the same location on Thursday

earthquake
The epicentre was Jhajjar in Haryana
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Another earthquake shook the national capital and nearby areas on Friday, with an estimated magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was Jhajjar in Haryana, and the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 7:49 pm.
 
Tremors were also felt a day earlier, when an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the same location on Thursday. 
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

