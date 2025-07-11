Govt begins collecting signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

The government has begun collecting signatures of MPs to move a motion in Parliament to remove Justice Yshwant Varma, who is embroiled in a row following the discovery of burnt wads of currency at his residence after a fire incident.
Sources said signatures of many MPs from the Lok Sabha have been collected for the impeachment exercise, an indication that the motion may be moved in the Lower House.
A fire incident at Varma's residence in the national capital in March this year, when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court, had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse.
He was subsequently repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, and an in-house probe ordered by then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna had indicted him.
Though Varma has denied any wrongdoing, the enquiry panel had concluded Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the storeroom, where the cash was discovered, proving his misconduct serious enough to seek his removal.
After he declined to resign, Khanna referred the matter to the president and the prime minister.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that a motion to remove Varma will be brought in Parliament's next session, beginning from July 21.
The government, he added, will be speaking to opposition parties to bring them on board to convert a message of unity against corruption in the judiciary.
For the Lok Sabha, signatures of a minimum of 100 MPs are required for such a motion, while for the Rajya Sabha, the requirement is the support of at least 50 MPs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app