Govt begins collecting signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

The government has begun collecting signatures of MPs to move a motion in Parliament to remove Justice Yshwant Varma, who is embroiled in a row following the discovery of burnt wads of currency at his residence after a fire incident.

Sources said signatures of many MPs from the Lok Sabha have been collected for the impeachment exercise, an indication that the motion may be moved in the Lower House.

A fire incident at Varma's residence in the national capital in March this year, when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court, had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse.

He was subsequently repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, and an in-house probe ordered by then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna had indicted him. ALSO READ: Parl panel asks why no FIR lodged over cash found at Justice Varma's house Though Varma has denied any wrongdoing, the enquiry panel had concluded Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the storeroom, where the cash was discovered, proving his misconduct serious enough to seek his removal. After he declined to resign, Khanna referred the matter to the president and the prime minister. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that a motion to remove Varma will be brought in Parliament's next session, beginning from July 21.