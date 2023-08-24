Home / India News / Deadline for mandatory use of Aadhaar-based payment for MGNREGS is Aug 31

Deadline for mandatory use of Aadhaar-based payment for MGNREGS is Aug 31

The deadline for implementing Aadhaar-based payment system as the only mode of payment to workers under national rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGS will not be extended beyond August 31

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The deadline for implementing Aadhaar-based payment system as the only mode of payment to workers under national rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGS will not be extended beyond August 31, government sources said.

The Union government in January this year made the use of Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) mandatory for paying wages to those enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The initial deadline for the mandatory adoption of ABPS mode was February 1, which was later extended to March 31, then till June 30, and eventually till August 31.

However, officials in the rural development ministry said the deadline will not be extended any further as over 90 per cent of active workers' accounts have already been linked with Aadhaar.

According to a statement issued by the ministry in June, out of the total 14.28 crore active beneficiaries, Aadhaar number has been seeded with 13.75 crore.

A total of 12.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been authenticated and 77.81 per cent were found eligible for ABPS at that time, as per the ministry.

In May 2023, about 88 per cent of the wage payment were made through ABPS.

The ministry had also said that the data of job cards issued to beneficiaries of MGNREGS cannot be deleted on the basis of the reason that the worker is not eligible for ABPS.

According to a written reply by rural development minister Giriraj Singh in Parliament during the recently-concluded monsoon session, bank accounts of around 1.13 crore MGNREGS workers, or around eight per cent of the total active workers under the scheme, are yet to be seeded with Aadhaar.

North-eastern states are lagging behind in the process, with accounts of more than 42 per cent workers in Assam, around 23 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, over 70 per cent in Meghalaya, and 37 per cent in Nagaland not being seeded with Aadhaar numbers.

ABPS as an alternative payment mode along with the direct account transfer mode has been in use under MNREGS since 2017.

Ministry officials said that states have been asked to organise camps and follow up with beneficiaries to achieve 100 per cent ABPS adoption.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

Delhi authorities brace up for flood, waterlogging ahead of G20 Summit

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

G20 delegates in Varanasi laud Chandrayaan-3's soft-landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 breaks records, becomes world's most viewed live stream

Topics :MGNREGA fundsMGNREGA wagesMGNREGAAadhar card

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story