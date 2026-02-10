Associate Sponsors

Death toll in Meghalaya mine blast rises to 30, judicial inquiry ordered

The Meghalaya government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to the blast and fix responsibility

coal mine
The blast had occurred at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village in adjoining Meghalaya
Press Trust of India Silchar (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:26 AM IST
The death toll in the coal mine blast in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has climbed to 30, with two more persons succumbing to injuries at a hospital here, an official said on Tuesday.

Both were residents of Katigorah in Assam's Cachar district and were undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

"Two persons injured in the coal mine blast died at the SMCH hospital on Monday night. They have been identified as Ramchandra Baishnab and Nimaruddin," the health department official said.

Altogether, nine injured miners were admitted to the SMCH after the February 5 incident.

The blast had occurred at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village in adjoining Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to the blast and fix responsibility.

The Assam government had announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased from the state. At least eight labourers from the state, all from Cachar district, have so far died in the incident.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

