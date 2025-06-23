Home / India News / Decision to exempt Delhi restaurants from police NOC to improve EoDB: NRAI

Decision to exempt Delhi restaurants from police NOC to improve EoDB: NRAI

The licensing power will now be transferred to local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, or Delhi Cantonment Board

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy
Representative Picture: This decision is expected to bring major relief to thousands of restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to exempt eateries operating in the national capital from the requirement of obtaining a 'no-objection' certificate from police, saying the decision will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve ease of doing business.

As per the order, restaurants in Delhi will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence. The decision also applies to other business activities such as hotels, motels, guest houses, swimming pools, auditoriums, video game parlours, discotheques, and amusement parks.

The licensing power will now be transferred to local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, or Delhi Cantonment Board.

"As per the new directive, restaurants operating in Delhi will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House License. This change will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business for the F&B sector in the capital. This will also increase investments by the F&B Sector, which will bring in additional revenue to the Delhi government's exchequer in various forms in the future," the NRAI stated.

This decision is expected to bring major relief to thousands of restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, who have long struggled with the burden of acquiring multiple governmental clearances, it added.

NRAI Delhi Chapter Head Sandeep Anand Goyle said, "This move will encourage entrepreneurship, support job creation, and revive ease of doing business in the F&B space".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi fully prepared to host 2036 Olympic Games, says CM Rekha Gupta

Premium

MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

At least 4 PREPAK (PRO) militants arrested in Manipur, firearms seized

Topics :Delhi RestaurantsrestaurantsRestaurant

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story