Decision to exempt Delhi restaurants from police NOC to improve EoDB: NRAI

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to exempt eateries operating in the national capital from the requirement of obtaining a 'no-objection' certificate from police, saying the decision will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve ease of doing business.

As per the order, restaurants in Delhi will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence. The decision also applies to other business activities such as hotels, motels, guest houses, swimming pools, auditoriums, video game parlours, discotheques, and amusement parks.

The licensing power will now be transferred to local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, or Delhi Cantonment Board.

"As per the new directive, restaurants operating in Delhi will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House License. This change will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business for the F&B sector in the capital. This will also increase investments by the F&B Sector, which will bring in additional revenue to the Delhi government's exchequer in various forms in the future," the NRAI stated. This decision is expected to bring major relief to thousands of restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, who have long struggled with the burden of acquiring multiple governmental clearances, it added.