Delhi fully prepared to host 2036 Olympic Games, says CM Rekha Gupta

India is prepared to host the 2036 Olympics, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, citing PM Modi's commitment to building top-tier sports infrastructure and pursuing an ambitious but achievable national goal

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta made the remarks after jointly flagging off the Olympic Day Run 2025 with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the national capital and the country are fully prepared to host the 2036 Olympic Games. She expressed hope that the international community would entrust India with the honour, expressing confidence that India could secure the honour of staging the event, reported PTI.
 
CM Gupta made the remarks after jointly flagging off the Olympic Day Run 2025 with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, part of the International Olympic Committee’s global ‘Let’s Move’ campaign, saw thousands of Delhi residents participating, transforming the capital into a lively celebration of sport, unity, and Olympic values. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha was also present at the event.
 

CM Gupta backs Modi’s 2036 Olympics bid

 
Highlighting India’s ambitions, CM Gupta said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is steadily advancing in building world-class sports infrastructure and providing better facilities for athletes. Delhi, along with the rest of India, is fully ready to host the 2036 Olympic Games.”
 
She referred to PM Modi’s statement from January 2025, where he asserted that the government is making every possible effort to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, calling it an ambitious but achievable national goal. 
 

Mandaviya expresses commitment on social media 

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya echoed the same sentiment on social media. In a post on X, he said he had participated in the Olympic Day Run with CM Rekha Gupta and IOA President PT Usha and highlighted the government’s resolve to bring the Olympics to India. “Every step we take is making this resolve stronger,” he wrote.
 

India’s official bid to host 2036 Olympic Games 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally announced India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games during the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Session held in Mumbai in 2023. Following this, the Indian Olympic Association submitted an official letter of intent to the IOC, signalling the country’s serious bid.
 
India faces stiff competition from other countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which have also expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Games. 
 

Delhi govt proposes six Khelo India Centres 

In a related development, the Delhi government has proposed setting up six Khelo India Centres across the city. According to a report by The Economic Times, the proposal has been submitted to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and is currently under review.
 
If approved, the centres will offer aspiring athletes access to modern training facilities, expert coaching, and professional-grade equipment. The centres, aligned with the national Khelo India scheme, will be developed using existing infrastructure such as schools and community centres. They will focus on five disciplines: athletics, football, volleyball, hockey, and kabaddi.
 
(With agency inputs)
           

Topics :BS Web ReportsRekha GuptaOlympics

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

