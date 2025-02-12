Deepika Padukone at Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Marks aren't everything in life'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared an empowering message with students, emphasising patience, self-care, and embracing strengths while navigating the pressure of exams. Speaking at the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Padmaavat actor reminded students that while exams are important, marks are not everything. She also urged students to focus on their mental well-being and overall personal growth.

Padukone stressed the significance of maintaining a balanced routine during exam season, highlighting the importance of sleep, hydration, exercise, meditation, and self-expression to manage stress.

“It is natural to feel pressure, but what matters is how we handle it,” she said. She also mentioned that academic performance should not define a student’s future, as success comes in various forms beyond the classroom.

Power of support systems and self-acceptance

READ: Pariksha pe charcha: PM Modi says students can take challenge, not pressure During the interactive session, Padukone candidly admitted her struggles with mathematics, revealing that she was fortunate to have supportive parents who never pressured her to excel in academics.

She emphasised the need for parents to recognise and nurture their children’s unique interests. She encouraged parents to foster open communication and provide emotional support to reduce academic stress.

The actor also spoke about the role of friends and community in managing anxiety. “When I started talking about my emotions, I felt lighter and freer. Expressing yourself is essential,” she said, drawing from her personal mental health journey.

‘Focus on strengths, not weaknesses’

To inspire confidence, Padukone led students through an interactive exercise where they wrote down their strengths and displayed them on a board. “When you focus on your strengths rather than weaknesses, you realise how many things you’re actually good at,” she said.

She also reassured students that competition is a part of life, but the real challenge lies in self-improvement rather than comparison with others.

Padukone further added that self-awareness plays a crucial role in personal development. Recognising one's capabilities and setting realistic goals can make learning enjoyable and effective. She further urged students to be patient with their progress and celebrate small achievements.

A mindfulness hack for exam stress

Sharing a practical tool to stay in the present and combat stress, Padukone introduced students to the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique:

Five things you can see around you

Four things you can touch

Three things you can hear

Two things you can smell

One thing you can taste

“This technique helps bring you back to the moment and reduces anxiety,” she said. This simple mindfulness exercise can be particularly useful for students experiencing exam anxiety, helping them regain focus and composure.

Importance of extracurricular activities

Reminiscing about her childhood, she highlighted how extracurricular activities play a significant role in shaping a student’s holistic development. Whether it’s sports, music, dance, or arts, engaging in activities beyond academics fosters creativity, leadership, and teamwork. She encouraged students to explore their interests and strike a balance between studies and hobbies.

PM Modi’s eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 10 in Delhi, engaging with students at Sunder Nursery. Encouraging them to see setbacks as opportunities, he said, “A student’s life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or just in books. Turn your failures into teachers.”

PM Modi also highlighted the role of technology in modern education. “You are fortunate to be born in an era of technology. Instead of fearing it, we should focus on understanding and using it optimally,” he advised.

He stressed the importance of critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability in today’s fast-paced world. In an era where digital advancements are shaping industries, students must develop a mindset that allows them to leverage technology for constructive purposes.