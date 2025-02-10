Business Standard

Pariksha pe charcha: PM Modi says students can take challenge, not pressure

Pariksha pe charcha: PM Modi says students can take challenge, not pressure

Prime minister spoke on issues such as 'master your time master your life, live in the moment, finding positives, nourish to flourish', with students quizzing him on different matters

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacst with students on different aspects of stress-free exams under Pariksha Pe Charcha programme | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students on a host of issues such as nutrition, mastering pressure and leadership as the eighth edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was broadcast on Monday.

Modi told students 'gyan' (knowledge) and examinations are two different things. One should not view exams as be-all and end-all in life, he added.

In a lively interaction with students drawn from states and UTs from across the country, the prime minister said students should not be confined and allowed to explore their passions.

He asked students to use their time in a planned way for its effective management.

 

The prime minister spoke on issues such as 'master your time master your life, live in the moment, finding positives, nourish to flourish', with students quizzing him on different matters.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and took around 35 students to Sunder Nursery here and held a more deeper and freewheeling conversation.

Urging parents to not use their children as models to show off, he said they should not compare them with others and instead support them.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of good sleep and stressed that students should not consider that their lives will be spoilt if they do not score high marks.

He said students should handle pressure as batters do in a stadium amid the noise being made by spectators. They focus on the next ball ignoring the demand for boundaries, he said, asking students to focus on their studies and not be pressured by exams.

Modi, however, asked them to challenge themselves and always try to do better than their previous results.

He emphasised on the need for nutrition and meditation.

Speaking on the issue of leadership, he said people take cue from the conduct of leaders and speeches alone do not help.

Well-known personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru have also shared their experiences and knowledge with students on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Students Indian students Pariksha Par Charcha

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

