'Deeply shocked:' India as 8 former Navy officer get death penalty in Qatar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is in touch with the family members of the Navy personnel and that it is exploring all legal option

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
A court in Qatar has handed down the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been detained in the country for over a year. The Indian government expressed shock over the verdict and vowed to explore all available legal options to secure the release of its citizens.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," it said.

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," it added.

The eight men, including decorated officers who have commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar’s armed forces. Their bail pleas were rejected numerous times and their detention was extended by Qatari authorities.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

