Home / India News / Defamation case: SC to hear Rahul's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict

Defamation case: SC to hear Rahul's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict

In his appeal filed on July 15, Gandhi has said that if the judgment is not stayed, it would lead to throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 21 an appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's July 7 verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra agreed to hear the plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, sought listing of the appeal on July 21 or July 24.

The bench said it would hear it on July 21.

In his appeal filed on July 15, Gandhi has said that if the judgment is not stayed, it would lead to throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement.

He contended that if the high court verdict is not stayed it would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India.

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Also Read

Rahul moves SC against HC's refusal to stay conviction in defamation case

Rahul targets PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale; BJP calls him 'frustrated dynast'

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Patna's MP-MLA court today

Manipur burns, EU Parl discusses it but PM hasn't said a word: Rahul Gandhi

Modi talks only about himself even in Karnataka election: Rahul Gandhi

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Met dept issues flood alert amid rainfall in Haridwar, Mussorie districts

State Investigation Agency raids in south Kashmir in terror-related case

We have been working to return art that needs to be in India: Garcetti

Top headlines: Adani's bankers at Barclays cautious, Chandy passes away

Topics :Rahul GandhiSupreme CourtGujarat High CourtCongress

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story