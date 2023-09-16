Defence minister clears setting up of 23 Sainik Schools in partnership mode

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode, officials said on Saturday.

The new schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The government has approved the initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and state governments in a graded manner class-wise, starting from Class VI onwards, it said.

Under this initiative, a Memorandum of Agreement has been signed by the Sainik Schools Society with 19 new Sainik Schools located all over the country, the statement added.

"Following further evaluation of applications for opening new Sainik Schools under partnership mode, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode," it said.

This initiative has increased the tally of new Sainik Schools under partnership mode functioning under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society to 42, apart from the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern, the ministry said.

"The objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces," the statement said.

"It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the government towards nation-building by refining today's youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow," it added.

In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will "also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik School pattern," the statement said.

"Details pertaining to the modalities of operation of these schools are available at sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. Willing students and parents are invited to visit the web portal and take advantage of this novel opportunity," it added.