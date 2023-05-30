Home / India News / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian diaspora in Nigeria

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian diaspora in Nigeria

Defence Minister Rajnath highlighted India's growing importance on world stage owing to its fast-expanding economy and progressive government actions as he interacted with Indian diaspora in Nigeria

Press Trust of India Abuja
May 30 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's growing importance on the world stage owing to its fast-expanding economy and progressive government actions as he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria.

Singh arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit, marking the first-ever visit of an Indian defence minister to the African country.

He represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Later on Monday, Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria at an event organised by the Indian High Commission in Abuja, an official statement said on Tuesday.

He emphasised the government's focus on Aatmanirbharta' and the significant progress made in defence exports in recent years towards achieving the objective of Make in India, Make for the World', it said.

Singh highlighted India's growing importance on the world stage owing to its fast-expanding economy.

The event was attended by members of the Indian community not just from Abuja, but also from other cities of Nigeria such as Lagos.

Singh appreciated the positive contributions made by the Indian community in Nigeria.

He also interacted with the senior Nigerian dignitaries, including the Chief Justice and Acting Minister of Defence, at a dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner, the statement said.

Nigeria is home to more than 50,000 Indians. Indian-owned/operated companies and businesses are among the largest employers in the country.

First Published: May 30 2023

