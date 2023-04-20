Home / India News / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said

General News
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid, under quarantine

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine.

A team of doctors have examined him and recommended he rest for a few days. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to an official release.

Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus, the statement said.

On Wednesday he attended the Army Commanders conference during which he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers. He practised firing on small arms firing simulator.

Topics :Rajnath SinghCoronavirusDefence minister

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Also Read

Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

PM Modi to discuss govt's strategy in Parliament with Union Ministers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief foreign envoys about Aero India

Karnataka people will bless AAP in Assembly polls: Punjab CM Mann

Sambalpur violence: Govt extends suspension of internet till April 22

Centre to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than govt depts

SC adjourns hearing on pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director

UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story