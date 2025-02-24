Defence Ministry forms high-level panel to speed up Tejas jet deliveries

In a move to address prolonged delays in the delivery of Tejas Mk-1A, India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), the Ministry of Defence has formed a high-level committee to examine the cause of delay and suggest measures for faster induction of the fighter jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to a report by the India Today.

The committee will have five members and will be led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the report states, adding that the focus will be on resolving issues that have slowed down the production and delivery of these aircraft.

The development comes days after Air Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, expressed his frustration over the delays and publicly criticised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Air Force chief’s strong remarks on delays

During the recently held Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticised HAL’s performance regarding the Tejas Mk-1A deliveries. He stated that he was "not confident" about HAL’s ability to meet the deadlines and emphasised that the casual approach of "ho jayega" (it will happen) was unacceptable. Further expressing his dissatisfaction, he said, “Maza nahi aa raha hai” (I am not enjoying this), according to report by Livefist.

His remarks underline the Air Force’s growing concerns over delays, as the force is urgently awaiting 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets, an upgraded version of the current Tejas Mk-1, to boost capacity of the Indian Air Force.

HAL responds, assures faster deliveries

Following the criticism from the IAF chief, HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil assured that the company was making efforts to start delivering the aircraft soon. Addressing the issue, he said, "The delay is not simply attributable to just I would say laziness on part of the industry."

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the Air Chief and stated that the technical challenges were being resolved. HAL has promised to improve production efficiency and deliver the aircraft as soon as possible.

Importance of Tejas for Indian Air Force

The Tejas Mk-1A is a 4.5-generation fighter jet, all-weather, multi-role fighter jet designed and developed in India as part of the country’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative.

The Indian Air Force has placed an order for 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets, which are expected to play a crucial role in modernising the IAF’s fighter fleet. Additionally, the Air Force plans to operate around 350 Tejas variants over the next decade, including the Mk-1, Mk-1A, and the advanced Mk-2 versions.

Committee’s expected recommendations

The high-level committee has been given a one-month deadline to submit its report. Its key objectives include identifying the major "bottlenecks" causing delays in the production and induction of Tejas aircraft, recommending solutions to speed up the delivery process and exploring ways to increase private sector participation in aircraft manufacturing.