Home / India News / Delay in fund disbursal halted all works of Delhi Jal Board: Somnath Bharti

Delay in fund disbursal halted all works of Delhi Jal Board: Somnath Bharti

In an interview with PTI, he said that since maintenance work happens every day and DJB contractors have gone on strike due to non-payment of dues, the work of the jal board has been "suffering"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Somnath Bharti Friday said all maintenance and developmental works of DJB have "come to a standstill" due to the delay in disbursal of funds from the finance secretary.

In an interview with PTI, he said that since maintenance work happens every day and DJB contractors have gone on strike due to non-payment of dues, the work of the jal board has been "suffering".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Delhi Jal Board contractors association has been on strike since November 27 over non-payment of dues, with its general secretary Vinay Mangla claiming that around 1,150 contractors have halted their work until payments are made to everyone.

Bharti said, "Multiple projects are underway and contractors haven't been paid since February. Maintenance work, including cleaning of contamination, and repairing or replacing pipelines, happens every other day in Delhi. All maintenance and developmental works of DJB have come to a standstill due to delay in disbursal of funds."

He said that as a plea was filed in the matter in the Delhi High Court, the finance secretary was asked by one of the judges to file a personal affidavit about the issue.

"The problem with the finance department is that they don't tell us the problems in one go. Hence, the contractors were bound to move the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, one of the judges said that let the finance secretary file a personal affidavit and hence now we are expecting that the funds might get released by tomorrow. But unless it comes, we are uncertain," the DJB vice-chairman told PTI.

Speaking about the projects and work that have been affected due to delay in disbursal of funds, Bharti said water supply in slum areas and JJ clusters, and other maintenance projects have been hit.

"Whatever issues were raised by the finance secretary, we have been working on it diligently. It is the Delhi assembly that sanctions the budget, so it has to be released. The question here is, who runs the government? Is it the finance secretary or the chief minister?" he posed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records of the last 15 years by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to ascertain if there have been any irregularities.

The Delhi BJP, however, claimed the Kejriwal government was rattled after it levelled allegations of irregularities in the DJB and said it would continue to "expose corruption" by Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Lashing out at the BJP, Bharti alleged that false information about the Delhi government is being circulated by officers.

"There is certain selective information about our administration that gets leaked out to the BJP. How do they get hold of it? What source do they have? The L-G office is doing it. The officers are spreading false information. They (BJP) have central agencies, why don't they investigate the irregularities rather than doing politics over it? Bharti told PTI.

"They should also do a CAG audit of 15 years of the Delhi police," he added.

Also Read

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

80 fishermen released from Pakistan arrive in Gujarat, reunite with kin

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 yrs: Report

LIVE: Ex-Telangana CM KCR falls down in farmhouse, admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away after long battle with cancer

Canada's allegations over Nijjar's killing not part of probe, says govt

Those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: US to India

Kannada, English among subjects to be taught in madrasas: CM Siddaramaiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Somnath BhartiDelhi governmentDelhi Jal BoardAAP governmentcentral government

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 09:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story