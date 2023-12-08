Home / India News / Those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: US to India

Those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: US to India

India is a strategic partner. We're deepening that strategic partnership. They're a member of the Quad in the Pacific. We participate with them on a range of issues

Kirby was responding to a question on the impact that the alleged plot would have on the bilateral India-US relationship. We want it fully investigated and those responsible to be held properly accountable, he said.
Press Trust of India Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 07:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is a strategic partner for the United States, the White House has said as it urged New Delhi to hold accountable those responsible for the plot to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader, who is an American citizen.

India is a strategic partner. We're deepening that strategic partnership. They're a member of the Quad in the Pacific. We participate with them on a range of issues and we want to see that continue unabated. That said, at the same time, we certainly recognise the seriousness of these allegations, National Security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a White House news conference here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kirby was responding to a question on the impact that the alleged plot would have on the bilateral India-US relationship. We want it fully investigated and those responsible to be held properly accountable, he said.

It's under active investigation. We've said that we're glad that our Indian counterparts are taking it seriously and doing that. We want those responsible for these attacks to be held fully accountable, but I won't get ahead of an investigation that isn't complete, Kirby added.

Also Read

US praises India setting up probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun threatens to blow up AI flight on Nov 19

US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil, reports FT

Sikhs in their infinite variety

Kannada, English among subjects to be taught in madrasas: CM Siddaramaiah

Delhi govt report shows decline in sex ratio, rise in birth rate in 2022

BJP MP Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

Ethics panel report on Moitra likely to be tabled in LS on Friday: Report

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on scraping of Article 370 on December 11

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US India relations separatist leadersWhite House

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story