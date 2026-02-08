Delhi 5-star hotel room prices surge as AI summit sparks record demand

Five-star hotels in the national capital are witnessing an unprecedented surge in room tariffs and high occupancy rates on peak demand as thousands of delegates are set to descend on New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam..

According to an official release earlier this week, the Summit has garnered strong interest from the global community, with over 35,000 registrations received ahead of the event.

With demand outstripping supply, steep room tariffs and near-full occupancy rates at most sought-after five-star hotels in New Delhi are expected to send prospective tourists' plans for bookings around the India AI Impact Summit dates into a tizzy.

Hotel websites and travel portals show that standard rooms at premier five-star hotels in the city, which usually fall in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per night range, have now been listed at rates approaching lakhs and in some categories exceeding Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per night for peak summit dates around February 19-20. At some flagship properties in Delhi, including The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya and Taj Palace, rooms that normally retail at moderate luxury pricing are now being offered at sky-high peak-season rates, with premium suites and club-level categories commanding several lakh rupees per night or only available under stringent minimum-stay conditions.