Farmers' interest protected in trade deal, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the framework for the trade agreement with the United States will not harm Indian farmers, and that the US has infact reduced tariffs on several Indian farm exports to zero.

He said that Indian farmers' interests have been fully protected in the trade deal with the US, adding that no key crops, fruits, dairy products or spices have been opened to American imports.

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "PM Modi said that he will not let the country bow down and will not allow any harm to the interests of the farmers. This trade deal has taken both of these into account... If we look at agriculture and agricultural products, no product has been included to harm Indian farmers. All such products have been excluded from the trade deal." "There is no tariff concession on products like soybeans, corn, rice, wheat, sugar, grains, poultry, dairy, bananas, strawberries, cherries, sour fruits, green peas, Kabuli chana, moong, tilhan, ethanol, tobacco... No door has been opened to America for our main crops, fruits, and dairy production... No liquid, powder, cream, yoghurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, or cheese will be imported to India.... Our spices are safe. Many agricultural products from India will be exported to the US at zero duty. But American agricultural products have not been given this exemption in the Indian market," he said.

Chouhan said that the US has cut tariffs on several Indian agricultural products from 50 per cent to zero, boosting exports, while India has not given similar concessions to American farm products. "The US has reduced tariffs on several agricultural products from 50% to 0%... Our spice exports have increased by 88%... We have exported spices and spice products to 200 countries worldwide... Our farmers have received complete tariff exemption... In textiles, our tariff is significantly lower than that of our competitor countries, at 18%... The lives of women in self-help groups will also be enriched by this agreement," he said.