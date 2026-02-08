Unnao rape: Sengar moves SC seeking bail in death case of survivor's father

Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

The apex court will hear his plea seeking the relief on Monday.

On January 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to suspend Sengar's 10-year jail term in the case on the grounds of delay in trial, saying it was partly caused by the multiple applications he had filed in the matter.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a trial court, along with a fine of ₹10 lakh, in the case. The trial court had said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".