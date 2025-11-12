Delhi markets see slow recovery after Red Fort blast shakes confidence

At Chandni Chowk, close to the site of Monday’s blast, the tempo is slow to pick up.

“There is definitely heightened security, but nervousness hangs in the air. People are coming back slowly, but in trepidation and are quick to leave. We hope things will get back to normal soon,” said a local market association leader who did not wish to be named.

However, in other markets in Delhi, business is slowly getting back to normal after the blast in a moving car near Red Fort on Monday evening killed 12 people and critically injured many more.

How are central Delhi markets coping after the blast?

In the heart of the capital at Connaught Place, business was down by 20 per cent after the blast, said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, which covers the 14 blocks of the inner and outer circles at Connaught Place, Regal Building, Rivoli Building, Scindia House and Old Janpath market. “The customers are scared and are taking caution, so we’re seeing a little slump of almost 25–30 per cent in business. Things will only start going back to normal towards the end of the week,” he further said, adding that security arrangements need to be tightened further to avoid any mishap.

How have south Delhi markets been affected? At Lajpat Nagar, parking near the Central Market square has been suspended, informed Sanjiv Madan, president of the Traders Association Lajpat Nagar. “The police force has been out and active. Parking near the central square was also disallowed, but we have seen some impact of Monday’s incident as people are slow to come back to markets. The high AQI levels were anyway a hindrance and now customers are practising more caution before stepping out,” Madan added. What is the situation in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar? At the crowded Sadar Bazaar, too, footfall and business have been heavily impacted.