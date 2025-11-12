Al Falah University distances itself from doctors held in Delhi blast probe

Under the scanner after the Delhi blast, Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday said it has only a professional association with the two of its doctors arrested in connection with the incident and is anguished by the unfortunate developments.

While distancing itself from the terror-linked doctors, the University in a statement asserted that it is a responsible institution and stands in solidarity with the nation.

"We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events," a statement issued by University Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr.) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said.

"We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies.We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University," she said. Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to Al-Falah University, were arrested in connection with the Delhi blast on Monday that left 12 people dead. Dr Ganaie, who was arrested on October 30, was a teacher at the Al-Falah University. Notably, 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of the doctor here. The rooms were not part of the university complex and were rented outside.

The University also voiced concern over "certain online platforms circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University". "We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," it said. "It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises.The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," it said.

Preliminary probe into the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that left 12 dead has suggested links to the alleged terror module uncovered in Faridabad. Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car bearing Haryana registration that exploded in Delhi on Monday evening, was also connected to Al Falah. The university statement also said, "We also want to make it loud and clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country." "Moreover, the University is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security," it said.