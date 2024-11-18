With an AQI value above 480, Delhi is experiencing "severe-plus" air quality, making it difficult for unmasked people to breathe outdoors, particularly in the morning.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, the government has implemented strict restrictions, which inter alia, include restricting large freight vehicles powered by diesel, trucks transporting non-essential items on roads and moving classes to the online mode.

Vehicles were responsible for 15.8% of Delhi's air pollution on Sunday, according to the Center's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

What Is GRAP?

When the air quality deteriorates to a particular point, GRAP is put into place as an emergency solution. Delhi's air quality is categorised into four categories according to the National Capital Region's (NCR) Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stage I is "poor" (AQI 201-300); Stage II is "very poor" (AQI 301-400); Stage III is "severe" (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV is "severe plus" (AQI >450).

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change initially notified the GRAP system in January 2017. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted a proposal in November 2016 that served as the basis for this.

Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed The CAQM Act, 2021, which went into effect on April 13 of that year, established the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).

What are the limitations under GRAP IV?

Under GRAP 4, Delhi has implemented the following initiatives. People with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic illnesses, as well as children and the elderly, should avoid going outside and spend as much time indoors as possible.

• One of the primary measures is the prohibition of non-essential truck traffic entering Delhi, with the exception of vehicles carrying needs or providing essential services.

• Due to the introduction of GRAP 4, the students will no longer attend in-person classes, with the exception of those in Classes 10 and 12.

• The GNCTD and NCR state governments will determine whether to allow 50% of workers in public, private, and municipal offices to work from home.

• GRAP Stage 4 prohibits medium-sized, heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV or below) powered by diesel and registered in Delhi, with the exception of those transporting necessities.

• Vehicles are not permitted to enter Delhi unless they are transporting essentials; CAQM permits LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel vehicles.

• With the GRAP Stage 3, C&D operations are prohibited for linear public projects including roads, highways, flyovers, overbridges, electricity transmission, pipelines, etc.

• Additional emergency measures, such as closing colleges and other educational facilities and non-emergency commercial operations, allowing vehicles to operate, and using odd-even registration numbers, may be taken into consideration by the state government.

What are the restrictions under GRAP Stage III?

• All non-essential mining operations will be paused, construction and demolition will be stopped, non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses will be restricted, and schools in Delhi-NCR are advised to close till Class 5.

• Starting on Friday, commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter the National Capital Region (NCR), and BS-III gasoline and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will not be allowed to operate.

• As directed by the CAQM, more roads will be swept by machines. Additionally, it called for more water to be sprayed on roads in hotspot locations, particularly prior to high traffic hours. Additionally, the government has encouraged Delhi residents to carpool and use public transportation wherever feasible.

• As part of Stage III of GRAP, the Delhi Metro will begin operating 20 more trips today, joining the 40 that have been operating since GRAP-II was put into place. Metro will make the additional 60 trips during the week as long as GRAP-III is in operation.

What are the steps taken under GRAP I And GRAP II?

• Water sprinkling and mechanical/vacuum sweeping of the designated routes every day.

• Ensuring water spraying and dust suppressants (at least every other day, during off-peak hours) to roadways to reduce dust, particularly in hotspots, busy thoroughfares, and susceptible areas; and appropriately disposing of dust gathered in authorised locations or landfills.

• Coordinating traffic patterns and raising parking costs to discourage private vehicle traffic.

• Educating individuals on how to reduce polluting behaviours using a variety of media platforms.

• Strict rules on using and operating diesel gensets (DG sets)

• Take public transportation instead of driving your own car as much as possible. Furthermore, even if it takes a little longer, choose a less crowded route.

• Change car air filters on a regular basis.

• Avoid building projects that produce dust between October and January.

• Avoid burning biomass and solid garbage outside.