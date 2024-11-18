As air quality worsens across northern India, the national capital, Delhi, finds itself at the epicentre of a severe public health crisis. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 978 as of 12.30 pm on November 18, Delhiites are effectively smoking the equivalent of 49.02 cigarettes daily, according to aqi.in.

Delhi’s AQI crisis

Delhi’s air quality has been steadily declining since late October, exacerbated by a combination of factors, including firecrackers, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning in neighbouring states. As a dense smog blankets the city, residents are left grappling with hazardous levels of pollution that are beyond imagination.

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for delays in implementing Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which enforces stringent anti-pollution measures. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih warned that no reduction in preventive measures under Grap Stage-IV would be allowed, even if AQI levels marginally drop below 450.

Neighbouring states bear the brunt

While Delhi suffers the most, its neighbouring states are not far behind:

Haryana

Life-threatening air quality in Delhi-NCR: What can citizens, govt do now? Haryana recorded an AQI of 631, which translates to smoking 33.25 cigarettes per day. The state’s air quality is significantly impacted by stubble burning and vehicular pollution. On November 18, temperatures in Haryana were expected to range between a minimum of 16.55-degree Celsius and a maximum of 27.56-degree Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh registered an AQI of 273, equivalent to smoking 10.16 cigarettes per day. The state’s weather conditions included a maximum temperature of 31-degree Celsius and a minimum of 13-degree Celsius, with 21 per cent humidity. PM2.5 levels were recorded at a hazardous 122 µg/m³.

Punjab

As one of the states most affected by stubble burning, Punjab logged an AQI of 233, equal to 8.34 cigarettes per day. The state’s maximum temperature stood at 28-degree Celsius and minimum at 12-degree Celsius, with humidity levels of 18 per cent.

Clean air havens

While northern India battles toxic air, some regions enjoy clean air quality.

Ladakh

Ladakh boasts pristine air, with an AQI so low that it equates to smoking zero cigarettes daily.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh recorded an AQI of 13, equivalent to smoking 0.18 cigarettes per day, making it one of the least polluted regions in the country. Residents benefit from cleaner lungs, with the state’s PM2.5 level at a safe 6 µg/m³. Temperatures ranged from a minimum of 18-degree Celsius to a maximum of 25-degree Celsius, and the humidity level was at 45 per cent.