Home / India News / Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital improves to 'poor' on Wednesday

Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital improves to 'poor' on Wednesday

Delhi temperature today: The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected at 6 degrees Celsius, one degree below the season's average

Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The overall air quality in Delhi shifted to the "poor" category on Wednesday morning from the  "very poor" category on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 286 on Wednesday as against 330 a day earlier.

According to the AQI.CN, AQI at Wazirpur stood at 295 and 265 at Jahangirpuri at 10 AM. The AQI in Sriniwaspuri was recorded at 232 while the air quality in Shahdara was recorded at 224. The AQI at Pusa was seen at 355. Meanwhile, the AQI in the Anand Vihar area was recorded at 300.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

What led to improved air quality in Delhi?

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, winds with an average speed of 18 kmph during the daytime led to pollutants’ dispersal. This led to a marginal improvement in the quality of air in the national capital.

Delhi weather forecast: Minimum temperature expected to be 6 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday is expected at 6 degrees Celsius, one degree below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Tuesday, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, was quoted by The Times of India as saying that the wind direction has changed under the influence of a western disturbance. The impact of a western disturbance is likely to stay for the next two to three days. Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Caspian or Mediterranean Sea and bring non-monsoonal rainfall to northwest India.

Also Read

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Delhi AQI continues to be 'very poor' despite relief from recent rainfall

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise

LIVE: Cong slams BJP, says Modi ecosystem galvanised on mimicry issue

Ex-Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar elected speaker of MP assembly

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

India committed to rule of law: PM Modi on Pannun assassination plot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhiDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollution in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story