Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted a revised plan to extend the Blue Line from Noida Electronic City, recommending the integration of the last proposed station at Sahibabad with the nearby Rapid Rail station. The plan proposes constructing a metro station in Sahibabad opposite the existing Rapid Rail station in Vasundhara, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).

The proposed integration aims at facilitating multi-modal connectivity, allowing passengers to transit between the Blue Line and the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor without exiting the premises. The two stations, situated on either side of the Link Road, will be connected by a foot overbridge.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Stations connected through Noida-Ghaziabad metro link

The 5.2-km Metro route will culminate at Sahibabad and integrate with the Namo Bharat station on the other side of the Link Road, providing a seamless connection for commuters.

The route is planned to have five stations through Indirapuram and Vasundhara, including Vaibhav Khand, DPS Indirapuram, Shakti Khand, Vasundhara Sector 5, and Sahibabad.

The Blue Line's other arm, from Dwarka to Vaishali, will also interface with Rapid Rail at Anand Vihar in Delhi.

Budget of Noida-Ghaziabad metro link





ALSO READ: Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations The Uttar Pradesh government has devised a cost-sharing formula, committing to contribute 80 per cent of the Metro route's estimated expenditure of Rs 1,517 crore through its agencies. The remaining 20 per cent funds will be sourced from the Centre. GDA, facing financial constraints, plans to secure a loan from the NCR Planning Board to cover its share of the project cost.

Manvendra Singh, the chief engineer at Ghaziabad Development Authority told TOI that the entire metro route will be elevated and pillar will be constructed along road medians, to avoid the need for land parcels.