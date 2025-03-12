Delhi's air quality worsens, remains 'poor' as residents hope for relief

Delhi residents woke up to worsened air quality as it remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 249 at 8 am on March 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Earlier, IQAir's World Air Quality Index report was released which stated that Delhi continued to be the most polluted capital in the world in 2024.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality worsened significantly across Delhi-NCR as it remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. While Delhi's air quality had been in 'moderate' category on March 10, it worsened on Tuesday morning. The averge AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 262, at 4 pm on March 11. While Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 255. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 184 and 226, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI plunged to 'very poor' levels and was recorded to be 345.

Delhi weather updates

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Wednesday morning after a few days of cold and breezy conditions. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a pleasant day today, with temperature likely to rise considerably during the afternoon. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and 35.83 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 15 per cent and the wind speed is 15 kmph. The city also recorded its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius above the usual average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Top polluted cities in India

According to the World Air Quality Index Report 2024, India has the most cities with the worst air quality. The list includes Byrnihat, Delhi, Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida. These cities consistently face pollution levels that exceed safe limits, posing severe health risks for residents.