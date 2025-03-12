Home / India News / Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Based on a complaint by Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy who was injured during the incident on March 1, the FIR was registered against Basu, JU professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra

Bratya Basu
Police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla, and Om Prakash Mishra
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The police have recorded the statement of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu in connection with an FIR lodged against him and others in the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University, a senior officer said.

Based on a complaint by Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy who was injured during the incident on March 1, the FIR was registered against Basu, JU professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra and others.

"The minister was asked about the entire incident...how he was attacked and other details. The minister's statement has been recorded," the officer said on Tuesday.

Police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla, and Mishra.

The student was injured after the minister's car allegedly grazed past him and others during protests on March 1 on the JU campus.

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including the one dealing with someone voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property and multiple people in furtherance of a common intention were included in the FIR, the officer added.

Also Read

'Azad Kashmir', 'Free Palestine' graffiti at Jadavpur University sparks row

Transforming Careers: IIM Ranchi's Knowledge Immersion Program Empowers PGDM Students at iFEEL Pune

Adani Green Energy gains 2% as arm commissions 250 MW solar project in AP

Nasa's newest space telescope blasts off to map sky like never before

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty near 22,450; IT index slips 2%, Infy, TCS drag

Protests erupted following JU campus violence on March 1.

The minister claimed that he sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest, and he had expressed willingness to talk to the students about their demands, including the students' union elections.

He also claimed that the students wanted to create chaos and forcibly tried to stop his car during the protests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Yamuna ferry service, to begin in 3-4 months

LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed

Delhi records hottest day of 2025 as days grow warmer with strong winds

Ex-trustees misappropriated Rs 1,500 cr, claims Lilavati Hospital Trust

Activist Damania seeks reopening of all criminal cases against Walmik Karad

Topics :Jadavpur University West BengalbengalTMC

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story