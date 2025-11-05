Delhi's air quality improves marginally but remains in 'poor' category

After a brief spike into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning, settling in the ‘poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar was recorded at 279 at 8 am, while most other monitoring stations also reported ‘poor’ levels.

On Tuesday, thick smog had pushed the city’s air quality into the ‘severe’ range, with Anand Vihar’s AQI at 409.

As per CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’

Why is Delhi experiencing high levels of pollution? Meteorologists have attributed the rise in pollution to a western disturbance that has reduced wind speed and caused atmospheric stagnation, conditions favourable for the accumulation of pollutants. ALSO READ: Delhi air pollution: Can your body get used to it? Doctors debunk myth Experts have also warned of a fresh smog build-up around November 5, driven by continued stubble burning in neighbouring states and low wind movement. How is pollution affecting residents? The worsening air quality has triggered health concerns, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory ailments. Doctors have urged residents to limit outdoor activities during morning and evening hours when pollution levels tend to peak.

Environmental experts said the persistent haze has been reducing visibility during early mornings and late evenings, contributing to increased complaints of throat irritation, coughing, and breathing discomfort. What is the latest in efforts to curb pollution? According to PTI, the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install automatic mist spraying systems on three road stretches near Narela, Bawana and Jahangirpuri, identified among the top 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi. The sprinklers, to be installed on central verges, will spray RO-treated water on roads to suppress dust. Each system will have a total capacity of 2,000 litres per hour. The project, costing ₹4 crore, includes operation and maintenance for five years.