Delhi's air quality improves marginally but remains in 'poor' category

Delhi's air quality improves marginally but remains in 'poor' category

Delhi pollution AQI today: Meteorologists have attributed the rise in pollution to western disturbance that has reduced wind speed and caused atmospheric stagnation

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
The worsening air quality in the national capital has triggered health concerns. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
After a brief spike into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning, settling in the ‘poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar was recorded at 279 at 8 am, while most other monitoring stations also reported ‘poor’ levels.
 
On Tuesday, thick smog had pushed the city’s air quality into the ‘severe’ range, with Anand Vihar’s AQI at 409.
 
As per CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’
 

Why is Delhi experiencing high levels of pollution?

 
Meteorologists have attributed the rise in pollution to a western disturbance that has reduced wind speed and caused atmospheric stagnation, conditions favourable for the accumulation of pollutants.
 
Experts have also warned of a fresh smog build-up around November 5, driven by continued stubble burning in neighbouring states and low wind movement. 
 

How is pollution affecting residents?

 
The worsening air quality has triggered health concerns, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory ailments. Doctors have urged residents to limit outdoor activities during morning and evening hours when pollution levels tend to peak.
 
Environmental experts said the persistent haze has been reducing visibility during early mornings and late evenings, contributing to increased complaints of throat irritation, coughing, and breathing discomfort.
 

What is the latest in efforts to curb pollution?

 
According to PTI, the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install automatic mist spraying systems on three road stretches near Narela, Bawana and Jahangirpuri, identified among the top 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi.
 
The sprinklers, to be installed on central verges, will spray RO-treated water on roads to suppress dust. Each system will have a total capacity of 2,000 litres per hour. The project, costing ₹4 crore, includes operation and maintenance for five years.
 
This initiative follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s March directive to install sprinklers and smog guns throughout the year to address air quality concerns.
 
Additionally, several schools and old-age homes have introduced measures to protect children and senior citizens. These include installing air purifiers, restricting outdoor activities, distributing masks, and growing indoor plants to improve air quality. 
 

What is the weather forecast for Delhi?

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies with mist or haze on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging between 18 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. Mist and haze are expected in the morning hours, while mist or shallow fog is likely on November 6 and 7, followed by mist or haze thereafter.

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

