Six killed, five injured in Chhattisgarh train collision near Bilaspur

At least six people were killed and five injured after a collision between a passenger local train and a goods train in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

A local mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) – train number 68733 travelling between Gevara Road and Bilaspur – dashed with a goods train on the up line between Gatora and Bilaspur at about 4 pm. Visuals showed the coach of the local piled on top of the wagon due to the collision impact.

“An unfortunate incident involving a collision between a goods train and a MEMU local train occurred near Bilaspur railway station today. The administration has taken swift action to initiate relief and rescue operations on a war footing,” the ministry of railways said.

It added that senior officials have reached the site and are closely monitoring the situation. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance. “Six persons have died and five persons have been injured in this unfortunate incident,” it said as of late Tuesday evening. Local reports, however, claim injuries to be higher than the official figure. The government has announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to the grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries. “Passing signal at danger by DEMU train seems to be the reason in the preliminary assessment by railway authorities. A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions,” the ministry said.